POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Saturday will either end in jubilation or heartbreak for several teams. Owen J. Roberts hoping it ends in jubilation with a PIAA-3A girls lacrosse title.
The Wildcats boasting a 26-1 record, nationally ranked and with lots of Division I talent.
Even with all the talent from this group, they match their aggressiveness with a level headedness. They all play to each others strengths and help make their teammates around them better.
For head coach David Schlesinger, he knew early on with this group that they had the potential to be special. Schlesinger commenting on knowing the ability the Summer going into their freshman year, seeing the ability for this core group to flourish.
Awaiting Owen J. Roberts in the final, Penncrest a team they have some familiarity with. The two teams meeting in the District title game, one in which the Wildcats won.
This group, keeping that level headed mentality going into this one, knowing a win before doesn't guarantee a win on Saturday. The game is set to start at noon in State College.