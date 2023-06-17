STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Owen J. Roberts used a huge second half to pull away for a 17-9 win over Penncrest to capture the PIAA Class 3A girls lacrosse title on Saturday at Panzer Stadium.
Penncrest had an answer to an early OJR lead by scoring the final five goals of the first half to cut the deficit to 7-6. There would be no such response in the final two periods as the Wildcats scored 10 of the next 11 goals and cruised to the first state title in program history.
"It was a big sigh of relief, said senior Alexa Vogelman. "There are a little bit of tears that come with it. being a senior, this is it. a lot of us played together forever. Going out on top is the greatest way to do it. We've waited for this moment for so long and I'm so happy with the work we put into it."