ELVERSON, Pa. - Exeter one of three Berks softball teams taking to the field in the PIAA quarterfinals. Unfortunately, that's where the Eagles season will end, with a 7-3 loss to Oxford.
The Eagles would get on the board first, breaking a scoreless tie in the fourth inning, but Oxford would answer right away with a three-run bottom half of the inning.
Morgan Herb would get the Eagles within one in the fifth with an RBI single to make it 3-2. One inning later, Oxford would the game open driving in three more runs for a 6-2 lead.
Exeter ends the season as BCIAA and District champs.