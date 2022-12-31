The Pennsylvania Football Writers announced their All-State teams this week and 40 WFMZ-area players were named across the six classification.
Northern Lehigh and Exeter Township led the way in 2022, combining for nine selections in Class A and 5A, respectively.
Here are the local players honored as chosen by football writers across the state:
Class 1A
OFFENSE
Tight End - Austyn Smyth, Northern Lehigh – 6-3, 200 senior
Offensive Line - Jackson VanNorman, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 250 junior
Athlete - Nick Frame, Northern Lehigh – 6-2, 180 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line - AJ Jimenez, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 215 senior
Linebacker - Ethan Karpowich, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 225 senior
Class 2A
OFFENSE
Wide Receiver - Damian Tyminski, Pen Argyl – 6-2, 200 junior
DEFENSE
Athlete - Aidan Myers, Schuylkill Haven – 5-11, 195 junior
Class 3A
OFFENSE
Quarterback - Matt Machalik, Palmerton – 6-1, 190 junior; Danny Darno, Notre Dame-Green Pond – 6-2, 185 junior
Offensive Line - J’ven Williams, Wyomissing – 6-5, 290 senior
Athlete - Cade Christopher, Northwestern Lehigh – 6-0, 170 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line - Noah Rosahac, Jim Thorpe – 6-5, 260 junior
Linebacker - Ryker Jones, Wyomissing – 6-0, 190 junior; Dainn Vassallo, Notre Dame-Green Pond – 6-2, 225 junior; Matt Kramer, Wyomissing – 6-1, 215 senior.
Defensive Back - Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic – 6-0, 170 senior; Drew Eisenhower, Wyomissing – 5-10, 190 senior
Specialist - Gavin Mentzer , North Schuylkill – 6-0, 190 sophomore
Class 4A
OFFENSE
Quarterback - Justin Holmes, Northwestern Lehigh — 6-3, 215 sr.; Logan Klitsch, Conrad Weiser — 6-3, 190 sr.
Wide Receiver - Aanjay Feliciano, Conrad Weiser — 6-3, 180 sr.
Offensive Line - Justin Kanyuk, Bethlehem Catholic — 6-7, 290 sr.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line - Lavon Johnson, Allentown C.C. — 6-4, 320 sr.
Class 5A
OFFENSE
Quarterback - Colin O’Sullivan, Upper Dublin – 5-11, 180 senior
Running Back - Nigel Linton, Whitehall – 5-8, 175 senior
Offensive Line - Anthony Caccese, Exeter Township – 6-7, 280 senior; Lucas Palange, Exeter Township – 6-1, 236 senior
Athlete - Joey Schlaffer, Exeter Township – 6-6, 215 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line - Kyle Lash, Exeter Township – 6-0, 220 senior; Kyree Butler, Upper Dublin – 6-0, 315 senior
Class 6A
OFFENSE
Quarterback - Harrison Susi, Coatesville – 6-0, 185 senior
Running Back - Ethan Shine, Central Bucks East – 5-11, 215 senior
Wide Receiver - Dylan Darville, Emmaus – 6-1, 180 senior
Tight End - Jack Donnelly, Central Bucks East – 6-2, 220 junior
Offensive Line - Ryan Howard, Downingtown West – 6-7, 305 junior; Sean Kinney, Nazareth – 6-3, 290 junior
DEFENSE
Linebacker - Owen Johnson, Bethlehem Freedom – 6-0, 215 junior; Carson Pascoe, Perkiomen Valley – 6-1, 195 senior
Specialist - Gryffin Mitstifer, Parkland – 6-1, 160 senior
Athlete - Cam Jones, Wilson-West Lawn – 5-11, 183 senior