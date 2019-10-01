PA lawmakers introduce legislation for NCAA student-athlete pay

Sports

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Following the passage of a California bill that allows NCAA student-athletes to receive compensation, two Pennsylvania lawmakers introduced similar legislation. Two western Pennsylvania representatives introduced a bill that would allow collegiate athletes to receive monetary compensation for their services, like California's new "Fair Pay to Play" law.

According to the state lawmakers, their bill would help balance the scales by allowing student-athletes to sign endorsement deals and earn compensation for their name, image, and likeness. Athletes also would be able to sign licensing deals.

The NCAA released a statement following the signing of the California bill that made it law. NCAA officials agreed that changes need to be made, but would like them to be clearer and done at a national level.

California's bill would not take effect until 2023.

