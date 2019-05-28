BREAKING NEWS

PA wins 21-0 in Big 33 Classic

Local athletes compete in annual event

Posted: May 27, 2019 08:21 PM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 08:21 PM EDT

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Team PA won the Big 33 Classic 21-0 over Maryland on Memorial Day afternoon at Landis Field. The game features several players from The Big Ticket coverage area, including Berks Catholic, Freedom, and Bethlehem Catholic.

Brandon George represented Berks Catholic while Dalton Daddona, Anthony DaSilva, and Elias Marte represented Bethlehem Catholic. Tristan Wheeler represented Freedom. Also Bethlehem Catholic head coach Joe Henrich was on the PA coaching staff.

 

