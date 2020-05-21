BOYERTOWN, Pa. - The Boyertown football program started a speaker series and their first guest spoke on Wednesday night. The Bears were treated to a discussion with new Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love.
Love, who was the 26th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, kicked off the program's Boyertown Football Leadership Series.
The former Utah State quarterback spoke about the adversity he faced, on and off the field, as well as perseverance. Additionally, he spoke about focusing only on what you can control.