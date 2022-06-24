Padraig Harrington

Padraig Harrington reacts after a putt on the fourth hole during the second round at the 2022 U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley C.C. (Old Course) in Bethlehem, Pa. on Friday, June 24, 2022. (Chris Keane/USGA)

 Chris Keane

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Heading into the weekend of the 42nd U.S. Senior Open, Padraig Harrington overcome some adversity in the second round to post a 6-under-par, 65 and hold the 36 hole lead. 

Harrington broke his driver in warm-ups and suffered a bit of a slump midway through his round, but that didn't stop him from posting a low score. 

Right behind Harrington, Steve Stricker, who shot a 69, 2-under-par to put him at 5-under-par through two rounds of play. Stricker is a former U.S. Senior Open champion, looking to return to that top spot for the first time since 2019. 

Heading into the weekend, there's a log jam atop the leaderboard, with 11 golfers within five strokes of Harrington at the top. 

Defending champ, Jim Furyk had a rough outing on Friday afternoon. The Pennsylvania native finished the day 5-over-par, just making it inside the cut line. 

Third round of play in the U.S. Senior Open will begin at 9:45AM on Saturday morning, the leaders teeing off at 2:55PM. 