BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Heading into the weekend of the 42nd U.S. Senior Open, Padraig Harrington overcome some adversity in the second round to post a 6-under-par, 65 and hold the 36 hole lead.
Harrington broke his driver in warm-ups and suffered a bit of a slump midway through his round, but that didn't stop him from posting a low score.
Right behind Harrington, Steve Stricker, who shot a 69, 2-under-par to put him at 5-under-par through two rounds of play. Stricker is a former U.S. Senior Open champion, looking to return to that top spot for the first time since 2019.
Heading into the weekend, there's a log jam atop the leaderboard, with 11 golfers within five strokes of Harrington at the top.
Defending champ, Jim Furyk had a rough outing on Friday afternoon. The Pennsylvania native finished the day 5-over-par, just making it inside the cut line.
Third round of play in the U.S. Senior Open will begin at 9:45AM on Saturday morning, the leaders teeing off at 2:55PM.