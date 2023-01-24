PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Philadelphia Phillies have announced their non-roster Spring Training invitees. A couple of top-prospects among the 21 player list starting off their time in Clearwater with the big club.
Andrew Painter leading the way as the top pitching prospect in the organization, and one who is hopeful to break into the rotation. Painter is considered the fifth best prospect in all of baseball.
Joining the top pitching prospect on the list is another stud on the mound, Mick Abel, the number two pitching prospect, and 40th overall according to baseballamerica.com.
Getting another shot to crack into the big league club with non-roster invitees, Mark Appel and Scott Kingery. Appel made a few appearances with the Phillies in 2022, and is in his second stint with the organization as a whole. Kingery, a former second round pick by the Phillies has been back and forth the past five seasons between Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia.
The full list of non-roster invitees can be seen below.
Phillies Non-Roster Spring Training Invitees
Mick Abel, RHP
Mark Appel, RHP
Andrew Baker, RHP
Ben Bowden, LHP
Jon Duplantier, RHP
Vito Friscia, C
Jim Haley, INF
Louis Head, RHP
John Hicks, C
Jake Jewell, RHP
Scott Kingery, INF
Vimael Machín, INF
Max McDowell, C
Griff McGarry, RHP
Francisco Morales, RHP
McKinley Moore, RHP
Andrew Painter, RHP
Billy Sullivan, RHP
Will Toffey, INF
Jeremy Walker, RHP
Weston Wilson, INF