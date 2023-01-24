Non-roster Spring Training invitees announced by Phillies

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Philadelphia Phillies have announced their non-roster Spring Training invitees. A couple of top-prospects among the 21 player list starting off their time in Clearwater with the big club. 

Andrew Painter leading the way as the top pitching prospect in the organization, and one who is hopeful to break into the rotation. Painter is considered the fifth best prospect in all of baseball. 

Joining the top pitching prospect on the list is another stud on the mound, Mick Abel, the number two pitching prospect, and 40th overall according to baseballamerica.com

Getting another shot to crack into the big league club with non-roster invitees, Mark Appel and Scott Kingery. Appel made a few appearances with the Phillies in 2022, and is in his second stint with the organization as a whole. Kingery, a former second round pick by the Phillies has been back and forth the past five seasons between Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia. 

The full list of non-roster invitees can be seen below. 

Phillies Non-Roster Spring Training Invitees

Mick Abel, RHP 

Mark Appel, RHP 

Andrew Baker, RHP 

Ben Bowden, LHP 

Jon Duplantier, RHP 

Vito Friscia, C 

Jim Haley, INF 

Louis Head, RHP 

John Hicks, C

Jake Jewell, RHP 

Scott Kingery, INF 

Vimael Machín, INF 

Max McDowell, C 

Griff McGarry, RHP 

Francisco Morales, RHP 

McKinley Moore, RHP 

Andrew Painter, RHP 

Billy Sullivan, RHP 

Will Toffey, INF

Jeremy Walker, RHP

Weston Wilson, INF