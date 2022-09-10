READING, Pa. - Plenty of runs have been scored in the final homestand of the season for Reading. Friday night, it was the Fightin Phils scoring all of them in a, 11-0 win over New Hampshire.
One of the top prospects for the Phillies on the mound, Andrew Painter. Painter finishing with an impressive line, nine strikeouts in five innings and allowing just three hits.
Offensively, McCarthy Tatum and Herbert Iser carrying the load with seven combined RBIs. Tatum finished with a team high, five and Iser had two.
Reading jumped out to a 4-0 lead through three innings of play before blowing the game open in the seventh and eighth innings.