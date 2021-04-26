A pair of girls' basketball players from Berks County were chosen for the 2020-21 all-state rosters. The Pennsylvania Sports Writers announced their selections on Monday.
Wyomissing senior Lily Seyfert earned a spot on the second-team at the 4A level. It is her second all-state selection in her career.
At 5A, Fleetwood's Alexis Hess was picked for the third-team all-state.
Additionally, Spring-Ford's Lucy Olsen was a first-team all-state selection. The senior is set to continue her career at Villanova.