BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic got pins from Nate Desmond at 114 and Andrew Harmon at 160 to defeat Notre Dame 29-23 on Saturday at Bethlehem Catholic High School.
Trailing 23-8 after 189, the Crusaders closed to 23-20 on a pair of decisions by Jared Blobe at 215 and Aiden Compton at 215 plus picking up a forfeit at 107. Desmond put the match out of reach with a fall for a nine-point lead with one bout remaining.
Holden Garcia (172) of Notre Dame and Cael McIntyre (133) of Bethlehem Catholic each earned technical falls during the match.
The teams will be on the road on Wednesday with the Golden Hawks traveling to Whitehall and the Crusaders taking on Bangor in the Slate Belt.
BETHLEHEM CATHOLIC 29, NOTRE DAME 23
107 - Ayden Smith (ND) won by forfeit
114 - Nate Desmond (BC) p. Tanner Berkenstock, 2:37
121 - Cooper Feltman (ND) d. Cole Campbell, 8-6
127 - Ashton Campbell (BC) d. Gavyn Kelton, 7-6
133 - Cael McIntyre (BC) tf Tanner McQueen, 15-0
139 - Kollin Rath (BC) d. Bryson Vaughn, 6-4
145 - Vince Bouzakis (ND) d. Charlie Scanlan, 3-2
152 - Jake Dailey (BC) d. Keegan Ramsey, 5-2
160 - Andrew Harmon (BC) p. Nate Thomas, 4:47
172 - Holden Garcia (ND) tf. Luke Thomas, 26-11
189 - Landon Muth (BC) d. Connor Smalley, 12-6
215 - Jared Blobe (ND) d. Auggie Warke, 4-2 s.v.
285 - Aiden Compton (ND) d. Elijah Thompson, 10-3