READING, Pa. - In just a few weeks Major League Baseball will celebrate the All-Star Break and the Phillies have several nominees up for All-Star spots.
A pair of R-Phils will also take part in the festivities as catcher Logan O'Hoppe and pitcher Erik Miller we named to the All-Star Futures Game that showcases the games top prospects. The game between National and American League prospects will take place on July 16 at Dodger Stadium.
O'Hoppe has backed up his rankings with 14 home runs, 39 RBI and 42 runs scored in addition to a fielding percentage of 99.2%.
Miller has broke out for Reading after spending much of the 2021 season on the injured list. Working out of both the bullpen and rotation, Miller boasts a 1.52 ERA in 13 outings.