BETHLEHEM, Pa. - After an inconsistent effort in a win over Binghamton on Friday evening, the Lehigh wrestling squad delivered their strongest performance of the season on Saturday in knocking off No. 8 Cornell 18-15 at Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall.
Jake Logan and AJ Burkhart sparked the Mountain Hawks with back-to-back wins over ranked wrestlers at 174 and 184 pounds, respectively. Logan knocked off No. 10 Chris Foca at 174 by a 5-2 score and Burkhart followed with a 7-6 win against No. 13 Jonathan Loews.
Connor McGonigle clinched the match for Lehigh with a 2-0 win at 141 over the Big Red's Cole Handlovic, a former Bethlehem Catholic standout. It is the first win of the season against at top-10 opponent for head coach Pat Santoro's team.
The Mountain Hawks host Columbia on Friday in another EIWA matchup.