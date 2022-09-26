Week five of the Triple Hot Plays of the Week featured four worthy contenders, but in the end viewers went with a game-winner sequence as this week's THPOW winner.
In overtime, Whitehall quarterback Trey Dogmanits found Jack Kocher in the end zone for a touchdown and when the Zephyrs decided to go for the two-point conversion and the win Dogmanits hit Kaden Weaver for the winning points in an exciting 32-31 win over Parkland.
