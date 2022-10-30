The schedules and pairings for the first round games of the District XI football classifications have been released. Class A, 3A, 5A and 6A games will be on Friday and Class 2A and 4A matchups will be on Saturday.
District XI football playoffs
Class A (Friday, Nov. 4)
4-Mahanoy Area at 1-Northern Lehigh, 7 p.m.
3-Minersville at 2-Tri Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 2A (Saturday, Nov. 5)
4-Catasauqua at 1-Palisades, 7 p.m.
3-Executive Education at 2-Williams Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 3A (Friday, Nov. 4)
8-Lehighton at 1-North Schuylkill, 7 p.m.
5-Tamaqua at 4-Palmerton, 7 p.m.
6-Saucon Valley at 3-Notre Dame GP, 7 p.m.
7-Jim Thorpe at 2-Northwestern Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Class 4A (Saturday, Nov. 5)
4-Blue Mountain at 1-Bethlehem Catholic, 1 p.m.
3-Bangor at 2-Allentown Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Class 5A (Friday, Nov. 4)
4-Pocono Mountain West at 1-Southern Lehigh, 7 p.m.
3-Whitehall at 2-Pleasant Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 6A (Friday, Nov. 4)
8-Wilkes Barre at 1-Emmaus, 7 p.m.
5-Hazleton at 4-Freedom, 7 p.m.
6-Parkland at 3-Nazareth, 7 p.m.
7-Stroudsburg at 2-Northampton, 7 p.m.