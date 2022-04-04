KINTNERSVILLE, Pa. - After being shutout in their opener, the Palisades bats have returned to the form that made them District 11 Class 3A champions a year ago.
That continued on Monday afternoon as the Pirates jumped out to a 6-0 lead and defeated visiting Bangor 10-1 for their fourth consecutive victory.
Kyle McGrath had three hits and a pair of RBI for Palisades and Jaden Newton struck out 11 hitters over six innings.
The Pirates are scheduled to host Salisbury on Wednesday and Bangor (2-3) is at Saucon Valley on Friday.