PINE GROVE, Pa. - Trae Sanders and Ryan Schaeffer combined to stifle the Palisades bats as Schuylkill Haven defeated the Pirates 4-1 in a District 11 Class 2A baseball semifinal on Sunday at Walter M. Stump Stadium.
Sanders started and pitched into the seventh and Sanders came on to close it out for the Hurricanes. Brayden Fasnacht had a sacrifice fly for Schuylkill Haven and Gaven Wade contribute an RBI double.
The Hurricanes will face Tri-Valley, a 3-2 winner over Minersville in the other semifinal.