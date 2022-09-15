EASTON, Pa. - The Palisades boys soccer team battled back twice and eventually took their only lead in the final minutes of a 3-2 victory on Thursday over Notre Dame.
Trailing 1-0, Bryce Guthier leveled the score for the Pirates with a strike from midfield. The Crusaders Cameron Bohn scored his 11th goal of the season minutes later to put the hosts back in front.
Palisades (7-1) would tie things up again when Wyatt Hemmert was able to put home a rebound off of a Guthier free kick. With six minutes remaining, Gianluca LeBlanc put in the game-winner off of a set piece.