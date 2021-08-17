KINTNERSVILLE, Pa. - The Palisades Pirates made the most of their 2020 campaign, going 8-2 and capturing a district championship. Their two losses were, an eight point setback to Northwestern, and a close 27-0 loss to Notre Dame G.P.
Despite losing a bunch of skill to graduation, Palisaded head coach Ramie Moussa is expecting the same kind of output this fall.
"I mean listen, when you lose a 1,000 yard rusher, and your leading touchdown scorer in Mason Smeland, and Zach Smith, who defensively ran the show back there for us, it's tough to replace. But we feel really good about the seniors we have back," Moussa said. "It's a good core, a good group. You know, we return our quarterback. We return two of our playmakers on offense in Nick Petrillo and Kyle McGrath.
"You know, we're excited. We've got a good, young mix with a good group of seniors. We want to get on the field and compete. Winning breeds winning. You know, championships breeds championships. And listen the two top dogs, right? Notre Dame and Northwestern have been the two top dogs in the Colonial League for a long time, and we want to get there also."
Palisades, one of the smaller schools in the Colonial League, is looking ahead to battles with even more powerhouses this season as the merger with the Schuylkill League put even more tough teams on the docket for the Pirates.
"We know we're a smaller size school, but we want to get there where we're competing with those 4A and 5A schools," Moussa said. "You know, we're just excited about being able to carry that momentum from the district championship into the start of this year."