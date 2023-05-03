KINTNERSVILLE, Pa. - Palisades High School held its annual Signing Day Ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. Nine Pirates student athletes were honored, officially announcing their college decisions.
One of the nine taking their talents to the Division I level, and staying at that, Thomas Smigo making it official he'll continue his running career at Lehigh University.
Pirates student athlete signees:
Paige Casterline – Bloomsburg, Track
Bryce Guthier – DeSales, Soccer & Track
Wyatt Harrar - Moravian, Baseball
Gianluca Leblanc – Gettysburg, Soccer
Steven Lilly – Ursinus, Football
Galen Limantour – Susquehanna, Football
James Mitsch – Susquehanna, Football
Thomas Smigo – Lehigh, XC & Track
Malachi Stiansen – Wilkes, Football