Palisades High School NLI ceremony

KINTNERSVILLE, Pa. - Palisades High School held its annual Signing Day Ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. Nine Pirates student athletes were honored, officially announcing their college decisions. 

One of the nine taking their talents to the Division I level, and staying at that, Thomas Smigo making it official he'll continue his running career at Lehigh University. 

Pirates student athlete signees:

Paige Casterline – Bloomsburg, Track

Bryce Guthier – DeSales, Soccer & Track

Wyatt Harrar - Moravian, Baseball

Gianluca Leblanc – Gettysburg, Soccer

Steven Lilly – Ursinus, Football

Galen Limantour – Susquehanna, Football

James Mitsch – Susquehanna, Football

Thomas Smigo – Lehigh, XC & Track

Malachi Stiansen – Wilkes, Football