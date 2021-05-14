HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Palisades posted a 12-1 win over Saucon Valley in a Colonial League quarterfinal baseball game on Friday afternoon at Saucon Valley High School. With the win the Pirates advance to face Notre Dame Green Pond in the semifinals.
Jaden Newton recorded eight strikeouts in 6.1 innings of work. He also was 4-4 with 3 RBI at the plate.
In the other quarterfinal on Friday, Southern Lehigh defeated Palmerton 6-1. The Spartans advanced and are set to face Northwestern in the next round. The Tigers are the top seed in the bracket.