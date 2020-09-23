KINTNERSVILLE, Pa. - The Palisades Pirates are coming off a week two win over Colonial League foe Wilson, brining their season record to 1-1. A trip to Slatington awaits the Pirates in week three.
Head coach Ramie Moussa liked his teams chances to compete in 2020 before the season started with 15 seniors and 11 returning starters on his squad. Moussa likes his team's chances against anyone, and his players reflect that leadership.
Even though this Friday will be the Bulldogs first game, Moussa and his squad aren't taking their opponent lightly. Both teams feature a similar style of play using the running attack as their primary offense.