KINTNERSVILLE, Pa. - Karlye Teman helped her team with her arm and her bat on Friday, leading Palisades to a 17-0 victory over MaST Community Charter in a PIAA Class 3A subregional matchup.
Teman homered in the first and had an RBI double in the Pirates 13-run second inning to blow the game wide open. In the circle, she finished with eight strikeouts over three scoreless innings.
Palisades improved to 22-2 on the season and will host District 12 champion Conwell-Egan on Monday in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs.