CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Palisades and Southern Lehigh won District 11 baseball championships at DeSales University on Monday afternoon. The Pirates claimed the 3A crown with a 3-2 win over Notre Dame Green Pond and the Spartans followed with a 6-0 victory in the 5A final over Pocono Mountain East.
It's the first district title for Southern Lehigh since the 2005-06 season and the first district championship in program history for Palisades.
Matt Tankred piloted the Spartans to the win with hit pitching and hitting. He started the scored with a two-run single in the top of the first inning. On the mound he recorded 11 strikeouts and allowed just two hits.
Palisades jumped out to a 2-0 lead through two innings against NDGP. The Crusaders cut the deficit in half in the third, but the Pirates responded with a run in the fourth frame.
In the fifth inning Notre Dame Green Pond loaded the bases, but managed just one run as Palisades held on for the victory.