CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Catasauqua playing host to a pair of District XI-3A semifinals. Palmerton and Pen Argyl setting up the title game on Friday night.
The top-seeded Blue Bombers knocked off Pine Grove in the early game, 48-35. A resilient group in Palmerton, grabbing the lead back for good immediately after losing it in the third quarter.
In the other semifinal, the Green Knights held off Notre Dame Green Pond for with, 50-42 win.
It was the Green Knights defense helping to lead the charge in this one, turning it into offense on the other end.
The 3A final will take place on Friday night at a time and location to be determined.