PALMERTON, Pa. - The Palmerton boys basketball team expects to be right there competing for a Colonial League title when the postseason arrives. The Blue Bombers are living up to those expectations at 6-0, with a win over Southern Lehigh already under their belt.
Palmerton takes on rival Northern Lehigh on Monday night and a talented roster, led by first-team, all-league junior Matt Machalik, looks to keep it rolling against the Bulldogs.
"Coming down in those final minutes, varsity experience always helps," said Machalik who was strong down the stretch in a narrow road win over the Spartans. "You hear the crowd and they are rumbling - trying to get you to miss. Being a varsity player, you have to be poised out there."