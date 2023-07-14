Palmerton vs. Oley Valley, Bash at the Beach 07.14.23

WHITEHALL, Pa. - Night two action from the Bash at the Beach moved indoors due to storms in the area. Palmerton edging past Oley Valley, 41-38 to move on in the winner's bracket.

Both teams trading blows all night inside the Whitehall gym, early on the Lynx with a brief lead, 16-14. Down the stretch in the first half each team putting up 20 points for a first half tie.

In the second, neither team able to create any separation. With a minute left in the game, Tristan McFarland would tie things up for the Lynx, 38-38. The Blue Bombers would get some clutch free throws from Matt Machalik down the stretch for the win.