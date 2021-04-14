EASTON, Pa. - Notre Dame and Palmerton going back and forth in a Colonial League softball clash on Wednesday afternoon. The Bombers getting the final say with a Megan Green bomb in the eighth inning for the 7-6 win.
The Blue Bombers jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, Carly Gaffney driving in the second run with an RBI double. The lead wouldn't last long, bottom half of the inning and the Crusaders' Grace Perna rips a two-out, two-run RBI single for a 3-2 lead.
One inning later the Crusaders would double up their advantage at 4-2. The Blue Bombers wouldn't jump back out in front until the fourth inning, Green hits one to center for a two-run single giving them the 6-4 edge.
Notre Dame's Bridget Shields would launch a home run in the seventh to tie things up at six, but those would be the last runs scored by the Crusaders on the day.