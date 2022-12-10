PALMERTON, Pa. - Down 27-4 to Pen Argyl earlier this week, the Palmerton girls basketball team did the improbable, they came back to win 49-46 behind a great performance from Bethie Morgan who had 23 points.
Junior Hannah Barry stepped up in the final seconds, drilling the game winner. Barry is a new starter for Palmerton who is 3-0 and looking to build off a record season last year. The Blue Bombers finished 24-3 and went undefeated in the Colonial League
"I made one three in the first half and I felt like I was on," Barry said. "I was only going to shoot it if I was wide open so when I got those opportunities I might as well try. It gives us so much confidence. When we go into the next game, we're going to have so much building that hopefully we can just keep going and winning games."
Palmerton hosts Southern Lehigh Monday night in their next game.