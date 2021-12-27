SLATINGTON, Pa. - Palmerton got off to a sluggish start but the Blue Bombers used a 17-0 first half run to erase an early deficit and cruise to a 54-29 win over Lehighton.
The win improved Palmerton's record to 5-2 on the season and head coach Ken Termini's team will move on into the final of the 40th Annual Rotary Club of Slatington Christmas Basketball tournament. Lehighton drops to 1-6 on the season.
The Blue Bombers will face Jim Thorpe in Tuesday's championship game. The Olympians built an early lead over host Northern Lehigh en route to a 67-35 victory.
The Bulldogs and Indians will tip-off in the consolation game at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday with the championship game to follow.