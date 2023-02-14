CATASAUQUA, Pa. - The Colonial League girls basketball semifinals taking to the court at Catasauqua High School. Palmerton and Pen Argyl playing an instant classic, three overtimes resulting in a Blue Bomber win, 68-67.
Both teams laying it all on the line in this one playing nearly a game and a half in total. For the Green Knights, an 11-game win streak came to an end in the process.
The Blue Bombers getting a combined 49 points between Bethie Morgan and Hannah Berry.
Awaiting Palmerton in the Colonial League title game later this week, Northwestern. The Lady Tigers prevailing in a defensive battle.