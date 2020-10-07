HELLERTOWN, Pa. - The Steel Club hosted the best golfers from District XI on Wednesday afternoon for the boys, girls, and team golf championships.
Palmerton and Liberty High School's sat atop the leader board at the end of the day as team champions in 2A and 3A. A team title was not the only gold medal going home with the Hurricanes, Jordan Baker won the 3A boys title over his younger bother Jace.
On the girls side of the 3A title, Evelyn Wong took down her teammate Michelle Cox in a playoff having to only play one hole. Both will be moving on to the state tournament.
It was a Colonial League sweep at the 2A level with Grace Sanborn from Moravian Academy and Ben Ortwein of Notre Dame. Sanborn shot a 76 to capture the girls title. Meanwhile for the boys title, Ortwein needed a two putt on 18 to put it away and win by a stroke.
Boys & Girls winners
Grace Sanborn---Moravian Acad AA Champ
Evelyn Wong---Emmaus AAA Champ
Ben Ortwein---NDGP AA Champ
Jordan Barker---Liberty AAA Champ