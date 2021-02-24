Colonial League girls' basketball playoffs picking right back up on Wednesday. Northwestern and Palmerton earning the hard fought wins and setting up a League title tilt.
Notre Dame hosting Palmerton as well in the girls' semifinal, but it would be the Blue Bombers getting the better of their hosts. Palmerton escaping with a 34-32 win to advance.
Antonia Bates helping the Crusaders hold a five point lead after the third, she had 15 points in the game. Palmerton comes back in the fourth, all knotted up at 32 points, Brianna Moore hits the driving layup for the late lead. Moore finished with 10 points for the Blue Bombers.
The Tigers hosting the Bangor Slaters in the other semifinal, and they would hang on for the close 33-31 win. Ali Lister finished with eight points for the Tigers, none bigger than a breakaway layup to help push their lead in the fourth.
Bangor was within arms reach most of the game, always keeping it close. They would close out the game on a run, but it wasn't enough coming up just short.
Northwestern and Palmerton will tip-off at 5:30 PM Friday night for the League title.