(Video courtesy of Service Electric) Holy Cross led for most of the game but Palmerton rallied for a 62-60 victory in the Small School title game at the Cedar Beach Basketball Showcase.
Both games between these teams in this tournament were close as the Crusaders won the first encounter 49-47 on Sunday morning. Holy Cross looked to be in control and built a double-digit lead in the first half of the championship game.
The Blue Bombers were able to cut the lead to single digits before halftime on a late three-point field goal from Aiden Leister. Palmerton chipped away and took the lead on a Matthew Machalik follow in the final seconds.