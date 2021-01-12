PALMERTON, Pa. - The Palmerton girls' basketball team were bounced early from both the Colonial League and District playoffs in 2020. With plenty of firepower returning the Lady Blue Bombers are hopeful for a different outcome this year.
With four seniors gone from last year's team, head coach. Dan Beck is confident in the group that is back to continue to contend. Beck commenting on a trio of key returnees that will look to play a pivotal role in 2021.
Bethie Morgan returns as the point guard, only a sophomore, Morgan gained valuable experience as a freshman last season. Brianna Moore and Raegan Nemeth, junior members of Beck's squad, will factor into their success this season too.
The Lady Bombers tip-off the 2021 season Tuesday night at Palisades.