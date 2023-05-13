BANGOR, Pa. - Colonial League softball tournament underway, the 4-5 game pitting Bangor and Palmerton against each other. The Blue Bombers with an impressive, 9-1 win over the Slaters.
In the circle, Carly Gaffney was the standout player for the Bombers, striking out 13 Slaters batters in the win.
Gaffney receiving plenty of help on the other side of the plate in the win, the Bombers already with a, 6-0 lead in the fifth. Megan Matsko would hit a solo home run to center for the, 7-0 Bombers lead.
They would add more runs in the inning en route to the big quarterfinal win. Palmerton will face Palisades in the semifinals on Tuesday.