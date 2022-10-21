CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Colonial League soccer semifinals taking place on Thursday night, Palmerton and Saucon Valley going head-to-head on the girls side. The Blue Bombers cruising into the tite game, 7-2.
Both teams finding the back of the next in the first half, leaving it 1-1 heading into the second half of play. The second half belonging to the Blue Bombers, scoring six goals to one.
Riley Gerhard and Nataly Walters each putting one home for the Blue Bombers in the win.
Northwestern awaits the top seeded Blue Bombers in the title game.