BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Palmerton won the overall team title at the 2020 Colonial League golf championship on Monday at Bethlehem Municipal Golf Course. Tyler Hager of the Blue Bombers was the male champion with a 73 and Grace Sanborn of Moravian Academy claimed the female title with an 84.
As a team the Blue Bombers scored 392.
The top five finishers in the male competition and ties earned a spot in the District 11 championships. In addition to Hager, his teammate Josh Suto (73), Ben Ortwein (NDGP, 78), Connor Reinhard (Palmerton, 78), and Evan Eichenlaub (Moravain Academy, 78).
The top two finishers and ties in the female competition earned spots in the upcoming district tournament. In addition to Sanborn, Saucon Valley's Emma Shelby qualified with a score of an 86.
Par for the course was 71.