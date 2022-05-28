CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Fourth-seeded Panther Valley rallied to defeat top seed Notre Dame Green Pond 8-7 in a District 11 Class 3A baseball semifinal on Saturday at DeSales.
Trailing 4-0, the Panthers got their first hits and runs in the fifth inning and went on to score eight over the final three frames to earn a spot in Tuesday's final. Pitcher Stephen Hood rebounded from a shaky first inning to strike out 10 Crusaders. Hayden Goida and Matt Engler combined for five RBI.
Logan Castellano delivered a two-run triple in the seventh, but the Notre Dame rally came up short.
Panther Valley will face the winner of Sunday's semifinal between No. 2 Palisades and No. 3 Palmerton.