HERSHEY, Pa. - Saucon Valley and Notre Dame Green Pond took to the mat at the PIAA team duals on Thursday afternoon. The Panthers fairing better than their Colonial League counter part, earning the win and advancing.
Saucon Valley took on Line Mountain in their first round bout, and the Panthers would roll to victory 53-18. The Panthers jumped out to a 18-0 lead following Braydyn Lugardo's win by fall, and they wouldn't look back.
The Crusaders found themselves in a different situation against Reynolds, having their title dreams cut short 39-25. Notre Dame held a brief lead at 5-4 following Andrew Cerniglia's near fall win, ends up getting the tech fall 17-2.