HELLERTOWN, Pa. - The Saucon Valley wrestling team is uncertain how man dual meets they'll compete in this year as the season pushes forward during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are ready for as many as they can battle in.
Panthers head coach Chad Shirk is positive about his team this year.
"This is one of the best group of kids that we've had in a long time," he said. "Not going to say we're going to win more dual meet matches.. Don't know how many dual meet matches we'll get into."
All the wrestlers are happy to be training together after not for the last several weeks due to the suspension of high school athletic activities.
A year ago the Colonial League squad won the district and regional championships, but they are hungry for more this winter.