Panthers edge Tigers in extras, 1-0

HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Saucon Valley and Northwestern couldn't settle things in regulation, needing an overtime period that saw the Panthers net the games lone goal in a 1-0 win.

The Panthers had a great chance to end the game in regulation, but a stellar stop by the Tigers goaltender sent this one into extras.

Saucon Valley got the best of Northwestern the last time these two squared off in the District XI 3A final. The two will look to remain in contention for that title again all season long.