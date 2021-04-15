LEESPORT, Pa. - Schuylkill Valley swept Wyomissing 3-0 (25-11, 25-12, 25-16) in a Berks boys' volleyball match on Thursday night.
Zach Heffner helped lead the Panthers to victory with 16 kills in the win. Landen Jamison recorded five aces as well.
