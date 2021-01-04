LEESPORT, Pa. - The Schuylkill Valley girls' basketball team qualified for the District 3-4A tournament last year and this year's team is pushing for another playoff berth.
Three starters are back from the 2019-20 team that won 14 games. Abbe White, Madison Zisak, and Lekaiah Solomon return from last year's starting lineup with high hopes for this winter.
Those playoff goals are set for the end of the season, but right now the players are just happy to be back on the court together as high school sports were allowed to resume on Monday following the expiration of the suspension mandate from state officials.