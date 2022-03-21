TOPTON, Pa. - Tyler Carter, a three-time paralympian representing the United States in Alpine Skiing, visited his childhood schools today to connect with and inspire Brandywine Heights Students.
If you watched the Opening Ceremonies of the 2022 Beijing Paralympics, you may have seen Carter leading the U.S. contingent as the flag bearer.
"To lead our team, lead our country, carry the flag - I couldn't ask for anything more to do it in my final games," Carter said. "It's just super special and a huge honor and privilege."
Now the veteran of games in Sochi, PyeongChang and Beijing has called it a career and hopes to inspire the next generation to fulfill their dreams.