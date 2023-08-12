MANCHESTER, NH - Reading finally breaks through in the series on Friday night with a, 6-1 win over New Hampshire. The Fightins suffered three straight losses to the Fisher Cats prior to Friday night.
The Fightins Phils got to work early on building their lead, scoring five runs within the first two innings of the game.
Small ball to start things off, the Fightins scored the first run of the game on a Oliver Dunn RBI single. Cam Cannon would follow up with a sac-fly, and Ethan Wilson would rip another RBI single for the, 3-0 lead.
In the second inning, Carlos De La Cruz would launch a two-run home run to push the lead, 5-0. He would drive in another run with a sac-fly in the sixth.
The Fisher Cats lone run wouldn't cross the plate until the ninth inning. David Parkinson shutting down the Fisher Cats bats for much of the way, allowing just four hits and striking out seven batter over six innings.