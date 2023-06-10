SHILLINGTON, Pa. - District 11 boys volleyball invaded Gov. Mifflin Intermediate School on Saturday with Emmaus and Parkland both in action as part of a PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal doubleheader.
In the first game, Parkland swept Upper Dublin 27-25, 25-20 and 25-14 to advance to the semifinals. A rematch of the District 11 final was not to be, however, as Emmaus lost 25-17, 35-33 and 25-20 to unbeaten Cumberland Valley.
The Trojans will face Cumberland Valley on Tuesday and Central York and Shaler will square off in the other half of the bracket with the winners advancing to the state final at Penn State on June 17.