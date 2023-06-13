LANCASTER, Pa. - The PIAA boys volleyball tournament taking over the gym at Manheim Township on Tuesday. Parkland knocking off Cumberland Valley in one of the matches, advancing to the title game.
The Trojans punching their ticket into the PIAA title game in four sets, 3-1.
Both teams with trading blows early on spitting the first two sets to make it a best of three. In the third set, the Trojans edged past Cumberland Valley, 25-23. The fourth and what would be final set, Chase Robbins with a kill that would be the exclamation point in a runaway set win.
Shaler awaits the Trojans in the 3A title game at Penn State on Saturday afternoon, the match is set for 1:30 PM.