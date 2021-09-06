ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Parkland girls' soccer team has been favorites to win the EPC and District 11 titles in recent seasons and the 2021 campaign looks to be no different. The Trojans come into the new campaign as the defending conference and district champions, with their last EPC title being from two years ago after the conference tournament was not held in 2020.
The program did lose eight starters from last year's team that went 14-1 overall, but this year's senior class is ready to keep the title train on the tracks.
Parkland is now a six-time defending EPC champ and have won five of the last six District 11 crowns.